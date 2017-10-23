Update: According to Phoenix’s ABC15Sports, Bledsoe told Suns GM Ryan McDonough that his “I don’t wanna be here” tweet was in reference to a hair salon. McDonough said he “didn’t believe that to be true” and that Bledsoe “won’t be with us going forward.”

McDonough RE: Bledsoe's tweet: "He said he was at a hair salon… I didn't believe that to be true. He won't be with us going forward." — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 23, 2017

Original Story: We’re not even a week into the NBA season and the Phoenix Suns are already a mess.

Yesterday afternoon, the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson and point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted out that he “don’t wanna be here” after an 0-3 start.

According to ESPN, Bledsoe and the Suns met before shootaround earlier this morning and Bledsoe “was sent home at the end of the discussion.”

More from ESPN:

Bledsoe, 27, will not be available for Monday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings, sources said, and rival executives are under the assumption that a trade is looming. Suns general manager Ryan McDonough is actively engaged with several teams in trade talks for Bledsoe, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team hopes to find a deal soon. Interest around the NBA has increased in the past day for Bledsoe, once it became apparent that both sides are motivated to part ways, sources told Wojnarowski.

The report also states that Bledsoe had met with team owner Robert Sarver and general manager Ryan McDonough during the preseason to request a trade.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reports that the Knicks have inquired about Bledsoe:

The Knicks are among the teams who have reached out to Phoenix recently about trading for guard Eric Bledsoe, per league sources. https://t.co/INmuthUPc6 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 23, 2017

