Spoelstra: Whiteside Showed ‘Poor Judgment’ in Expletive-Filled Rant

Erik Spoelstra says Hassan Whiteside showed “poor timing, poor judgement” in his expletive-filled rant after the Heat’s 110-109 overtime loss to Brooklyn on Saturday.

At practice on Monday, Spoelstra told the media, “We’re going to help him continue to learn how to be a better professional.”

From Miami Herald‘s Manny Navarro:

“We’ve already handled it within the team. Hassan has been fined. It’s poor timing, poor judgment on his part. It’s not the first time a player has gone through frustration right after a game.” […] “We’re here to help Hassan. He’s going to be just fine. We’re going to help him continue to learn how to be a better professional, how to be a better leader in this locker room, how to be a better teammate and ultimately how to be a better winner.”

