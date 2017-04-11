Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would vote for his own guy for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Spoelstra says that Hassan Whiteside has been the NBA’s most dominant defensive player.

Spoelstra believes this has been the most productive season of Whiteside’s career.

Per the Sun-Sentinel: