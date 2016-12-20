Craig Sager’s remarkable life was celebrated and honored Tuesday at a memorial service in Atlanta, and Ernie Johnson delivered a moving, beautiful tribute to his longtime colleague and friend.



Ernie Johnson honors his friend Craig Sager. #SagerStrong https://t.co/d157NyGNYk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016

Among those in attendance at the service were Johnson, Gregg Popovich and Reggie Miller.

Per the AP:

