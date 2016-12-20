Craig Sager’s remarkable life was celebrated and honored Tuesday at a memorial service in Atlanta, and Ernie Johnson delivered a moving, beautiful tribute to his longtime colleague and friend.

Among those in attendance at the service were Johnson, Gregg Popovich and Reggie Miller.

Per the AP:

Rev. Randy Mickler, former senior pastor of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia, led the service. Mickler noted he decided against wearing his normal black robe and instead wore a purple shirt and colorful jacket he said would have made Sager “extremely proud and pleased.”

 

Sager, 65, died Thursday following a two-year fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

 

Grammy winner Yolanda Adams sang two songs at the service. Johnson said Sager “planted sequoias” by inspiring others with his determined fight against cancer.