Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Plans to Sign with Philadelphia

Ersan Ilyasova’s time with the Hawks is reportedly coming to an end. Yahoo Sports is reporting that the 30-year-old is negotiating a buyout with Atlanta, with his sights already set on Philadelphia.

Once Hawks buyout is complete, forward Ersan Ilyasova plans to work toward finalizing agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2018

Ilyasova played for the Sixers for the first four months of the 2016-17 season. He put up nearly 15 points per game in his 53 appearances with Philly. Ilyasova, a native of Turkey, is currently averaging 11 points and 5 rebounds this year.

h/t Yahoo