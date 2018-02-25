Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Plans to Sign with Philadelphia

by February 25, 2018
Ersan Ilyasova

Ersan Ilyasova’s time with the Hawks is reportedly coming to an end. Yahoo Sports is reporting that the 30-year-old is negotiating a buyout with Atlanta, with his sights already set on Philadelphia.

Ilyasova played for the Sixers for the first four months of the 2016-17 season. He put up nearly 15 points per game in his 53 appearances with Philly. Ilyasova, a native of Turkey, is currently averaging 11 points and 5 rebounds this year.

h/t Yahoo

 
