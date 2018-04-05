ESPN Cuts To Commercial As Josh Hart Attempts Potential Game-Winner

by April 05, 2018
528

The Lakers and Spurs were tied at 108 with 4.8 seconds to go on Wednesday, and Los Angeles had the ball out of a timeout. Josh Hart drove to the basket and attempted what could have been the game-winning shot as time expired.

Only viewers at home missed what happened because ESPN accidentally cut to a commercial as he was attempting the shot.

Hart missed the shot, sending the game to overtime. If you’re wondering how regulation actually ended, here you go:

  
