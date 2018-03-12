Evan Turner on $70 Million Contract: ‘I Earned That F–king Money’

Blazers wing Evan Turner has a message for everyone who thinks he’s overpaid.
In a story by NBC Sports Northwest’s Jason Quick, Turner said he earned his 4-year, $70 million deal, and anyone who says otherwise can “kiss my ass.”
“First off, let me say one thing: Everything I have done, I have earned,’’ Turner said. “My contract – that’s my bread, and I earned my bread. So, kiss my ass. Dead serious. Write that. I earned that (expletive) money.’’https://t.co/pguEdd1YrY
