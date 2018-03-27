Evan Turner Fined $10K For Making ‘Inappropriate Gesture’

The NBA has fined Blazers wing Evan Turner $10,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” during the third quarter of Portland’s 108-105 win over OKC on Sunday.

Turner made the gesture after he checked-in for CJ McCollum with 4:17 left in the period.

According to the Blazers’ Jason Quick, Turner made a motion like a dice roll.

Imagine someone getting ready to roll dice … then letting it go — Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 27, 2018

Per NBA press release:

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner has been fined $10,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 108-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

