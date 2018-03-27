Evan Turner Fined $10K For Making ‘Inappropriate Gesture’

by March 27, 2018
494
evan turner fined

The NBA has fined Blazers wing Evan Turner $10,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” during the third quarter of Portland’s 108-105 win over OKC on Sunday.

Turner made the gesture after he checked-in for CJ McCollum with 4:17 left in the period.

According to the Blazers’ Jason Quick, Turner made a motion like a dice roll.

Per NBA press release:

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner has been fined $10,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 108-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

RELATED:
Evan Turner on $70 Million Contract: ‘I Earned That F–king Money’

You Might Also Like
evan turner contract
NBA

Evan Turner on $70 Million Contract: ‘I Earned That F–king Money’

2 weeks ago
3,899
NBA

WATCH: Evan Turner Elevates for 360 Dunk

1 year ago
5
NBA

Blazers Sign Evan Turner To 4-Year, $70 Million Deal

2 years ago
6
NBA

Evan Turner: ‘The Future Is The Mid-Range’

2 years ago
31
Blogs

Post Up: Streak Snapped

2 years ago
3
NBA

Evan Turner’s Teammates Told Him to Never Look Kobe Bryant in the Eye

2 years ago
10

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nuggets’ Backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris is Earning Their Respect

3 mins ago
6
mcdonald's all-american game practice day 2 highlights

McDonald’s All-American Game Practice Day 2 Highlights

30 mins ago
82

Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

1 hour ago
444
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers

LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

1 hour ago
396

Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

2 hours ago
258