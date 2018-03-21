Ex-Hawks Worker Sues For Discrimination Against White Employees

by March 21, 2018
A former Atlanta Hawks employee is suing the organization for allegedly discriminating against white employees and firing her when she complained.

In a story by the AJC‘s Raisa Habersham, the Hawks released a statement saying they “deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them.”

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Margo Kline says Hawks external affairs director David Lee, who is black, promoted a culture of discrimination against white people, especially white women. […]

Kline alleges that Lee was dismissive and exclusionary toward white employees and would often make jokes about “white culture,” hiring and promoting black employees — who Kline said were less qualified — over white people, according to the lawsuit.

Kline said the organization ignored her complaints and instead unfairly scrutinized her work and impeded her ability to do her job, often gossiping and ridiculing her. The lawsuit also alleges white coworkers were told not to speak with Kline or they could lose their job.

