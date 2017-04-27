The inaugural NBA Awards on TNT, which will be hosted by Drake, is airing on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm EST and the NBA is letting the fans get in on the fun. The NBA announced that Dunk of the Year, Best Style, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Game Winner of the Year and Top Performance of the Year will be determined exclusively by fan voting.

Fans will able to vote on NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag of the award name, followed by the first and last name of the player. So if you would like to vote for Zach LaVine for Dunk of the Year, you would write #DunkOfTheYear Zach Lavine. Easy.

Check out the nominees for the aforementioned categories below:

#DunkOfTheYear

Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn

Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix

Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta

#BestStyle

Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook

#BlockOfTheYear

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston

New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto

#GameWinnerOfTheYear

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver

Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis vs. Boston

#TopPerformanceOfTheYear

Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston

Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York

Golden State’s Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando

#AssistOfTheYear

Golden State’s Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass

LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pass

Related

Drake To Host, Produce Inaugural NBA Awards Show