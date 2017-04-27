The inaugural NBA Awards on TNT, which will be hosted by Drake, is airing on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm EST and the NBA is letting the fans get in on the fun. The NBA announced that Dunk of the Year, Best Style, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Game Winner of the Year and Top Performance of the Year will be determined exclusively by fan voting.
Fans will able to vote on NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag of the award name, followed by the first and last name of the player. So if you would like to vote for Zach LaVine for Dunk of the Year, you would write #DunkOfTheYear Zach Lavine. Easy.
Check out the nominees for the aforementioned categories below:
#DunkOfTheYear
Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta
#BestStyle
Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert
Chicago’s Dwyane Wade
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook
#BlockOfTheYear
San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston
New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver
Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis vs. Boston
#TopPerformanceOfTheYear
Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
Golden State’s Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#AssistOfTheYear
Golden State’s Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant
Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pass
