A deep-pocketed fan paid a record $133,000 for a pair of tickets to watch tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals from a courtside perch.
It’s the most anyone has ever forked over to catch League action in the flesh.
A person has paid $133,000 on the Warriors resale site for 2 floor tickets to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It is an NBA record sale.
The buyer incured $17K in fees alone for the seats, which became available when a Warriors season ticket holder sold them.
Per ESPN:
While the face value of the specific tickets is unknown, some courtside seats for the Finals have a face value of $3,000 each, according to a document sent by the Warriors to fans during renewal time last year.
The average resale price on the team site for Game 5 is $1,731, which is almost 20 percent higher than last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers ($1,444).
The site had two other big sales for the most prime seats in the arena — one pair was sold for $90,000, while another was sold for $82,000.
