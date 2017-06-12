A deep-pocketed fan paid a record $133,000 for a pair of tickets to watch tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals from a courtside perch.

It’s the most anyone has ever forked over to catch League action in the flesh.

The buyer incured $17K in fees alone for the seats, which became available when a Warriors season ticket holder sold them.

Per ESPN:

While the face value of the specific tickets is unknown, some courtside seats for the Finals have a face value of $3,000 each, according to a document sent by the Warriors to fans during renewal time last year.

 

The average resale price on the team site for Game 5 is $1,731, which is almost 20 percent higher than last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers ($1,444).

 

The site had two other big sales for the most prime seats in the arena — one pair was sold for $90,000, while another was sold for $82,000.