A deep-pocketed fan paid a record $133,000 for a pair of tickets to watch tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals from a courtside perch.

It’s the most anyone has ever forked over to catch League action in the flesh.

A person has paid $133,000 on the Warriors resale site for 2 floor tickets to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It is an NBA record sale. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2017

The buyer incured $17K in fees alone for the seats, which became available when a Warriors season ticket holder sold them.

Per ESPN: