Donovan Mitchell Wins His First-Ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell opened with a 48, notched back-to-back 50s and ended with a Vince Carter tribute as he downed Larry Nance Jr. in the championship round to win his first-ever NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

Check out Mitchell’s dunks below:

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH A 48/50 ON THE FIRST DUNK OF THE NIGHT 🕷 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/73WG6Q1tHn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 18, 2018