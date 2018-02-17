Donovan Mitchell Wins His First-Ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

by February 17, 2018

Donovan Mitchell opened with a 48, notched back-to-back 50s and ended with a Vince Carter tribute as he downed Larry Nance Jr. in the championship round to win his first-ever NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

Check out Mitchell’s dunks below:

 

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Every Dunk from the 2018 NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

6 hours ago
NBA

Devin Booker Breaks All-Time NBA Three-Point Contest Record

7 hours ago
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Wins His First-Ever Taco Bell Skills Challenge

8 hours ago
NBA

Donovan Mitchell ‘Got a Couple of Ideas’ for the Dunk Contest

2 weeks ago
NBA

The SLAM Podcast Episode 41: Midseason Awards and All-Star Preview

1 year ago
NBA

Old Man Game

1 year ago

TRENDING