Donovan Mitchell Wins His First-Ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell opened with a 48, notched back-to-back 50s and ended with a Vince Carter tribute as he downed Larry Nance Jr. in the championship round to win his first-ever NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.
Check out Mitchell’s dunks below:
DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH A 48/50 ON THE FIRST DUNK OF THE NIGHT 🕷 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/73WG6Q1tHn
DONOVAN. MITCHELL. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/u5OEnMUVDW
Donovan Mitchell: 5️⃣0️⃣
The rook has POWER (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/oeLARwPgqt
Donovan Mitchell wins it while rocking the Vince Carter retro threads 🔥🔥🔥 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/scfyCaWRL8
