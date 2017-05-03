Isaiah Thomas and Floyd Mayweather have been good friends for a minute, so it goes without saying that Money Mayweather was happy for Thomas after he dropped 53 points in Boston’s 129-119 OT win over the Wizards in Game 2.

Incidentally, Isaiah also made Mayweather several stacks richer as well.

After the game, Mayweather posted a photo of the massive stacks that IT helped him win with the caption, “I bet on @isaiahthomas today! ☘️ #TMT”

Isaiah’s 53 points were most in a playoff game since Allen Iverson scored 55 points against the Hornets on April 20, 2003.

Thomas dropped an incredible 29 of his 53 points in the fourth quarter and OT.

