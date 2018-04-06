Former Cavs GM: LeBron James’ Return Made David Blatt’s Job Harder

David Blatt was hired by Cleveland to coach a young Cavs team back in 2014, but LeBron James‘ unexpected return to Ohio that summer threw a monkey wrench into the organization’s plans.

Former Cavs general manager David Griffin says the “addition of LeBron made (Blatt’s) job infinitely more difficult.”

If you knew that LeBron James was going to come back, would you have waited to hire a coach in 2014? David Griffin (@dg_riff): “Oh, 100 percent. Sure. We didn’t believe for a second LeBron was coming back at that point.” The Woj Pod: https://t.co/uFYHZH6HmC pic.twitter.com/1TTczw0GbV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

Blatt was canned in January, 2016, with Cleveland en route to its first and only NBA title in franchise history.

Per ESPN (via LBS):