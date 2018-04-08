Longtime Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak has reportedly agreed to the General Manager and President position for the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitch Kupchak has agreed to a deal to become President and General Manager of the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told ESPN. The Hornets will hold a news conference early this week to introduce Kupchak. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2018

Kupchak spent 17 seasons as the Lakers’ GM before being fired last year. He helped guide them to five titles. He also had a 10-year playing career, where he won two titles with the purple and gold.

Kupchak, a UNC alumni, will be working for fellow Tar Heel, Michael Jordan as Hornets GM.