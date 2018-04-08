Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak Reportedly Agrees to General Manager, President Position with Hornets

by April 08, 2018
Mitch Kupchak

Longtime Lakers General Manager Mitch Kupchak has reportedly agreed to the General Manager and President position for the Charlotte Hornets.

Kupchak spent 17 seasons as the Lakers’ GM before being fired last year. He helped guide them to five titles. He also had a 10-year playing career, where he won two titles with the purple and gold.

Kupchak, a UNC alumni, will be working for fellow Tar Heel, Michael Jordan as Hornets GM.

