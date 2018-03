On March 3, 2014, a masked LeBron James notched a career-high and Heat franchise-record 61 points in a 124-107 win over the Charlotte Bobcats.

The King shot 67 percent from the field and connected on his first eight three-point attempts.

Peep the highlights from that epic performance above.

Video via Vintage Dawkins.

