Gary Harris Beats OKC at the Buzzer

With Russell Westbrook lunging at him, Gary Harris calmly sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer Thursday night, giving the Denver Nuggets a dramatic 127-124 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.
Harris’s heroics capped a wild finish between Denver and OKC.
Nikola Jokic thought Westbrook “fell asleep” on the Thunder’s final defensive possession.
Jokic on Gary Harris' game winner: "I think Russell fell asleep" pic.twitter.com/jnxLjdPd5i
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 2, 2018
Per the Denver Post:
“It felt good,” Harris said of the shot. “I knew it was going in.”
Harris’ first-career buzzer-beater was the latest signature moment in a terrific fourth season in which he has morphed into Denver’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game), maintained his defensive prowess on the perimeter (1.9 steals per game) and blossomed as a more vocal leader.
“I knew (Westbrook) was running at me,” Harris said. “But I was just focused on hitting the shot.”