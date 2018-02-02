Gary Harris Beats OKC at the Buzzer

by Marcel Mutoni February 02, 2018

With Russell Westbrook lunging at him, Gary Harris calmly sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer Thursday night, giving the Denver Nuggets a dramatic 127-124 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

Harris’s heroics capped a wild finish between Denver and OKC.

Nikola Jokic thought Westbrook “fell asleep” on the Thunder’s final defensive possession.

Per the Denver Post:

“It felt good,” Harris said of the shot. “I knew it was going in.”

Harris’ first-career buzzer-beater was the latest signature moment in a terrific fourth season in which he has morphed into Denver’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game), maintained his defensive prowess on the perimeter (1.9 steals per game) and blossomed as a more vocal leader.

“I knew (Westbrook) was running at me,” Harris said. “But I was just focused on hitting the shot.”

  
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Blake Griffin Impresses in Detroit Pistons Debut, Nuggets Win Thriller

6 hours ago
NBA

Report: Denver Nuggets Interested In Darren Collison

16 hours ago
NBA

Tyreke Evans Sitting Out Until Trade Deadline

24 hours ago
NBA

Andre Roberson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

4 days ago
NBA

Russell Westbrook Thought He Was the Last All-Star Pick

7 days ago
NBA

Report: LeBron James Upset Cavs Missed Out on Paul George and Eric Bledsoe

1 week ago

TRENDING