Gary Harris Beats OKC at the Buzzer

With Russell Westbrook lunging at him, Gary Harris calmly sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer Thursday night, giving the Denver Nuggets a dramatic 127-124 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

Harris’s heroics capped a wild finish between Denver and OKC.

Nikola Jokic thought Westbrook “fell asleep” on the Thunder’s final defensive possession.

Jokic on Gary Harris' game winner: "I think Russell fell asleep" pic.twitter.com/jnxLjdPd5i — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 2, 2018

Per the Denver Post:

“It felt good,” Harris said of the shot. “I knew it was going in.”

Harris’ first-career buzzer-beater was the latest signature moment in a terrific fourth season in which he has morphed into Denver’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game), maintained his defensive prowess on the perimeter (1.9 steals per game) and blossomed as a more vocal leader.