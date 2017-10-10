The Denver Nuggets and guard Gary Harris have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension.

ESPN story on Gary Harris' lucrative contract extension with the Denver Nuggets. https://t.co/uDBn8vZdph — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2017

The deal is said to include $74 million in guaranteed money, with bonuses making up the remaining $10 million.

Harris, 23, averaged 14.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and made 42 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.

Per ESPN: