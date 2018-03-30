Gerald Green Hits Buzzer-Beater To Cap Wild Finish For Houston

by March 30, 2018
154

Gerald Green‘s three at the buzzer lifted the Houston Rockets to their 11th straight win, this one 104-103 over the Phoenix Suns.

It also capped a wild finish.

The Rockets trailed by 18 late in the third quarter, but James Harden scored 13 in the fourth to bring Houston closer. His last basket came on a three to tie the game with 12.2 seconds left.

Still, it looked like the Suns were about to escape Houston with a surprising win. Josh Jackson‘s pull-up jumper with just over a second left put Phoenix back on top.

Out of a timeout, Green caught the inbounds pass in the corner and had no choice but to hoist one.

Harden had 28 points overall with 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Rockets are now 62-14, by far the best record in the NBA.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

1 day ago
12,208
NBA

LeBron James Says He’s the MVP

3 days ago
2,010
Damian Lillard
NBA

Post Up: The Rockets And Blazers Are Unstoppable

3 days ago
1,302
NBA

Devin Booker Dropped 70 Points On This Date In 2017

7 days ago
1,261
suns head coach
NBA

Phoenix Suns Beginning Search For New Head Coach

1 week ago
623
NBA

Post Up: Kemba Walker Scores 46 As The Hornets Win By 61

1 week ago
1,335

TRENDING


Most Recent

Gerald Green Hits Buzzer-Beater To Cap Wild Finish For Houston

1 hour ago
154

LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan For Most Consecutive Double-Digit Games

3 hours ago
199
giannis Antetokounmpo mvp

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Favorite for MVP: ‘I Still Am’

7 hours ago
548
robin lopez fined

Robin Lopez Fined $25K For ‘Verbally Abusing’ Officials

8 hours ago
209
lebron james mvp

Report: LeBron James Believes He Deserved 8 of the Last 10 MVPs

9 hours ago
8,590