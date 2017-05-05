The Wizards emerged victorious against the Celtics in a physical and testy Game 3 battle Thursday night, but Gerald Green promises revenge the next time these two squads meet.

Green says the Boston will “beat their ass in Game 4.”

Gerald Green leaves calling card for Wizards for Sunday: "We're going to beat their ass in Game 4." Story: https://t.co/27MlXUnWc7 pic.twitter.com/kSaR03iEwd — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 5, 2017

John Wall led the way for Washington, which now trails the East semis 2-1, with 24 points and eight assists in a desperately-needed 116-89 win.

Per WEEI:

The [Kelly] Oubre-[Kelly] Olynyk scuffle wasn’t the only confrontation in the first half. Jonas Jerebko attacked the basket on a drive and collided with big man Ian Mahinmi, seeing his first action of the series. Jerebko fell on Mahinmi and the Wizards big man took exception, getting up in Jerebko’s face. Gerald Green, who returned to the starting lineup Thursday after not playing in Game 2, left a calling card for Sunday as he was leaving the court after the drubbing. “We’re going to beat their ass in Game 4,” Green proclaimed.

Related

Isaiah Thomas on the Wizards: ‘We Don’t Like Them and They Don’t Like Us’