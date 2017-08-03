Free agent guard Gerald Henderson Jr could reportedly undergo surgery on his left hip, which would cause him to miss the entire 2017-18 campaign.
Henderson, 29, says he’s still evaluating his medical options.
The Bucks, Warriors and Raptors are said to have shown an interest in the veteran guard this summer.
Per ESPN:
The eight-year veteran has experienced complications from excruciating pain, to stiffness in his hip during the past six years. It was so unbearable at times last season with the Philadelphia 76ers that the team insisted he sit out games periodically.
His first surgical procedure to repair a torn labrum in his hip occurred in 2011 when he played for the Charlotte Bobcats. And while with the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer of 2015, the shooting guard underwent left hip debridement arthroscopy surgery.
The Sixers waived him on June 30. He was due to make $9.2 million next season if not released by that deadline.
