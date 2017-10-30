Giannis Antetokounmpo hung 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on the Atlanta Hawks, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-108 road win Sunday afternoon.

Antetokounmpo came into the game with 175 points, 53 rebounds and 28 assists, the best start by a player in NBA history through his first five games.

Khris Middleton added 27 points for Miluwakee.

