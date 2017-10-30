Giannis Antetokounmpo hung 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on the Atlanta Hawks, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-108 road win Sunday afternoon.
Antetokounmpo came into the game with 175 points, 53 rebounds and 28 assists, the best start by a player in NBA history through his first five games.
Khris Middleton added 27 points for Miluwakee.
Per the AP:
Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists. He went 14 for 21 from the field, scoring from all over the floor while helping Milwaukee to its third win in its last four games.
“We came out, and Giannis was really aggressive,” Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “He got us off to a good start offensively and on the defensive end. We followed his lead.”
Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s scoring leader with a 34.7 average, had 13 of Milwaukee’s first 20 points. Coach Jason Kidd rested him until midway through the second quarter, when his hard dunk made it 59-41.
