TV cameras caught Giannis Antetokounmpo loudly and profanely telling Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney that he was going to mess him up Saturday night during a 121-108 road loss to the Utah Jazz.

The All-Star forward downplayed the incident Sunday, and said it’s not the first time the two of them have gotten in each other’s faces.

"That's what we do. We fight. We argue. At the end of the day we both want to win."@Giannis_An34 on his relationship with Coach Sweeney pic.twitter.com/uNlJ4XQaw8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2017

Giannis maintains that he’s very “tight” with the assistant coach.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: