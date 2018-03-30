Giannis Antetokounmpo on Favorite for MVP: ‘I Still Am’

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that he should be the MVP this season.
In a story by Bleacher Report’s Will Gottlieb, Giannis—acknowledging the cases for James Harden and LeBron James—added that he at least deserves to be in the MVP conversation.
I asked Giannis who the MVP favorite is.
His response: "I still am."@BleacherReport @BR_NBA https://t.co/VNiMX7yXEx
— Blog Boy Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) March 30, 2018
“I still am,” Antetokounmpo told Bleacher Report when asked if he is still the MVP favorite.
To be sure, that’s his opinion, yet he acknowledges the public narrative.
“I’m one of the best players in the league. We’re going to the playoffs. I’m still in the discussion.
“I might not be the favorite anymore, but I’m still in the discussion. That’s how I feel.”