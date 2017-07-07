Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged his loyalty to the Bucks, tweeting that he’s got loyalty in his DNA.

The Greek Freak was seemingly responding to reports that “the clock has started” for Milwaukee to figure out a way to retain the 22-year-old NBA All-Star.

Antetokounmpo inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Bucks last year.

Per Brew Hoop:

It’s possible we look at this offseason and think, yeah it wasn’t great, but things got better if another one of their draft picks hit and [Tony] Snell improves a bit. Plus, Giannis himself has said multiple times he wants to stay in Milwaukee and win a championship. Jon Horst and co. have time to get back on their feet, brush off the dirt and make it happen. The cap will alleviate a bit when [Greg] Monroe and [Spencer] Hawes are off the books plus [Mirza] Teletovic will be an expiring next year that may prove more enticing to other suitors.

 

Personally, I think it’s way too early to overreact to this and I believe Giannis will stay. Yes, there’s the possibility I’m completely wrong, and you can cc OldTakesExposed and tell me I’m wrong later as I sit and drink myself to sadness while Giannis walks. But at the moment, let’s take a deep breath, put the hot take tweet in your drafts, look at the clock and realize four years is a very long time.

 

Also, let’s remember Giannis ended tonight by dismantling this atomic bomb with a single Kendrick reference…