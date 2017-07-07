Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged his loyalty to the Bucks, tweeting that he’s got loyalty in his DNA.

I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌 — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2017

The Greek Freak was seemingly responding to reports that “the clock has started” for Milwaukee to figure out a way to retain the 22-year-old NBA All-Star.

Interview with @ryenarussillo starts at 18:30. Here is @wojespn's brief detour to discussing the Bucks and Giannis: pic.twitter.com/rgDkgsY2GT — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 5, 2017

Antetokounmpo inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Bucks last year.

