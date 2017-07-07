Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged his loyalty to the Bucks, tweeting that he’s got loyalty in his DNA.
I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌
— GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2017
The Greek Freak was seemingly responding to reports that “the clock has started” for Milwaukee to figure out a way to retain the 22-year-old NBA All-Star.
Interview with @ryenarussillo starts at 18:30. Here is @wojespn's brief detour to discussing the Bucks and Giannis: pic.twitter.com/rgDkgsY2GT
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 5, 2017
Antetokounmpo inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Bucks last year.
Per Brew Hoop:
It’s possible we look at this offseason and think, yeah it wasn’t great, but things got better if another one of their draft picks hit and [Tony] Snell improves a bit. Plus, Giannis himself has said multiple times he wants to stay in Milwaukee and win a championship. Jon Horst and co. have time to get back on their feet, brush off the dirt and make it happen. The cap will alleviate a bit when [Greg] Monroe and [Spencer] Hawes are off the books plus [Mirza] Teletovic will be an expiring next year that may prove more enticing to other suitors.
Personally, I think it’s way too early to overreact to this and I believe Giannis will stay. Yes, there’s the possibility I’m completely wrong, and you can cc OldTakesExposed and tell me I’m wrong later as I sit and drink myself to sadness while Giannis walks. But at the moment, let’s take a deep breath, put the hot take tweet in your drafts, look at the clock and realize four years is a very long time.
Also, let’s remember Giannis ended tonight by dismantling this atomic bomb with a single Kendrick reference…
