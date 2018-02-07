Giannis Antetokounmpo Jumps Over Tim Hardaway Jr for Monster Oop

Giannis Antetokounmpo skied over Tim Hardaway Jr for a ridiculous one-handed alley-oop Tuesday night at MSG.

The Bucks superstar poked fun at teammate Khris Middleton for throwing a bad pass, and says he didn’t see Hardaway Jr under his Nikes.

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, leading Milwaukee past the New York Knicks 103-89.

Per the Journal Sentinel:

“Khris was going, I knew he was going to throw me the lob,” Antetokounmpo said. “It was a bad pass by Khris, but I was able to get up and go get the ball. I did not see Tim Hardaway under me. I just went up there and just went hard and tried to get the ball and dunk the ball.”

The play immediately went viral, with the video spreading across social media. After the game, Antetokounmpo said he had not checked his phone yet but knew there would be a powerful response to the dunk.