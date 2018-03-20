Giannis: LeBron Is The First To Score 40 Points On Me ‘That Easy’

by March 20, 2018
giannis antetokounmpo lebron james

Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James was the first player to score 40 points on him “that easy” during the Cavs’ 117-124 win over Milwaukee on Monday.

After the game, Giannis once again told reporters that LeBron is “the best player in the world. That simple.”

“I was talking to myself when I was taking a shower. And I was like, OK, what did I do wrong today guarding LeBron? Because he’s the first player ever to score 40 on me that easy.

“It’s hard; [LeBron’s] a guy that can drive the ball, shoot the ball, especially late in his career now he’s been shooting the ball amazing.

“He’s getting his teammates in the right spot. He’s the best player in the world. That simple.”

RELATED:
Jason Terry: ‘What [Giannis] Does In The Paint I’ve Never Seen Other Than Wilt’

 
