Giannis Antetokounmpo on Los Angeles: ‘I Could Never See Myself Being Out There’

Upon returning to Milwaukee after All-Star Weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo declared that he “could never see myself being out there (Los Angeles).”

In a story by the Journal Sentinel’s Matt Velazquez, Giannis praised Milwaukee’s “quiet and calm” vibe.

“I could never see myself being out there. It’s great for two, three days but it’s a little bit — things are going a little bit crazy. “Of course, because of the All-Star Game, there was a lot of people there. … In Milwaukee — I love Milwaukee — it’s low-key. I can walk down the road, down the streets without anybody bugging me — nobody interrupts my conversation or anything. I love how quiet and calm Milwaukee is.”

