With fan voting officially underway for All-Star 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo knows that his last name puts him at a significant disadvantage.

According to the NBA’s voting rules, Antetokounmpo’s first and last name must be spelled correctly for the vote to count.

Are you surprised that so many people could spell your name right on twitter? Giannis: “I’m surprised. Imagine how many votes didn’t count from people who didn’t know how to spell my name. “I’d have a million votes if everybody could spell my name right.”

