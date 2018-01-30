Hornets 96 (20-29), Pacers 105 (28-23)

Dwight Howard got off to a quick start with 18 first-half points, but the Hornets couldn’t over come the one-two punch of Victor Oladipo (25 points) and Myles Turner (22 points in 21 minutes).

VICTOR OLADIPO JUST DENIED DWIGHT HOWARD ❌❌❌😱😱😱 (via @pacers) pic.twitter.com/BEJUmo5dZB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

He’s heating up! Dwight has 18 and counting in the first half 🔥 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/vlNCerzVXq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

Timberwolves 100 (32-21), Hawks 105 (15-35)

Jeff Teague had a tough time getting into a rhythm against his former team as Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore combined for 40 points in a Hawks dub. Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

This video doesn’t have to do with the game but it’s dope. Throwback to AND1 Mixtape Tour memories.

🔥 HOT SAUCE AND1 MIXTAPE TOUR IS LIVE IN ATLANTA 🔥 “It’s a hobby for me, it’s a job for him.” 😱 (via @atlhawks) pic.twitter.com/GJjVoJH0Gl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

Suns 109 (17-34), Grizzlies 120 (18-31)

Despite being without their trio of max contract players, the Grizzlies’ offense has been resurgent as of late and it showed against the Suns as Tyreke Evans scored 27 points off the bench and seven other players scored at least nine points.

76ers 95 (24-23), Bucks 107 (27-22)

Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled Ben Simmons in a 31-point, 18-rebound performance that gave the Bucks cushion in the standings and narrowed the gap between 8-seed Phildelphia and 9-seed Detroit as Joel Embiid sat out. Dario Saric led the Sixers with 19 points. Matthew Delladevoda played a crucial role in the second half as he contributed 10 points off the pine.

Giannis breaking out ALL the moves in his arsenal 😈 (via @bucks) pic.twitter.com/yhYBgCJGuM — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

Heat (29-21), Mavericks (16-35)

Dennis Smith Jr. had the highlight of the night, but Dallas still couldn’t get the job done as Hassan Whiteside’s 25-point, 14-rebound double-double sunk the Mavericks.

Celtics 111 (36-15), Nuggets 110 (26-24)

The Nuggets went blow for blow with the Celtics as six players scored at least 14 points, but 47 combined points from Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving plus a pair of heroic offensive rebounds by Terry Rozier kept the game out of reach.

OH DONT DO IT TO ‘EM JAYSON TATUM ☘️☘️☘️ (via @Celtics) pic.twitter.com/2Ks2PTwBT9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

Kyrie turning on the spin cycle in Denver 🔄🔄🔄 (via @Celtics) pic.twitter.com/edDRWhTyoH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018