Austin Rivers, coming to his dad’s defense, threw shots at former LA Clippers teammate Glen Davis and his lack of work ethic and attention to detail.

.@AustinRivers25 on Big Baby Davis: How are you supposed to play someone if they are constantly out of shape and don't remember the plays? pic.twitter.com/eNuwdPkT0B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 31, 2017

Big Baby caught wind of the comments, and profanely clapped back Instagram.

Davis says that Rivers had everything handed to him by Doc, by his father, head coach and team president.

