After reports surfaced the Glen “Big Baby” Davis had been arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution last month, Davis released a video implying that he’s not guilty of what he was charged with.

“Don’t believe all that sh*t on the internet … they just mad because the black man got money.”

Glen Davis and his box of Popeyes responded to his alleged legal troubles. (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/CF1ncX3Lyt

