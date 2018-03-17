Glen Davis Responds to Alleged Legal Troubles

by March 17, 2018
3

After reports surfaced the Glen “Big Baby” Davis had been arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution last month, Davis released a video implying that he’s not guilty of what he was charged with.

Davis opens the video by stating:

It’s your boy Big Baby, man. Don’t believe all that shit on the internet. I will have my day in court, they’re just mad because the black man has money, man, just trying to keep a black man down, man.

