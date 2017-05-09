After the Raptors got swept in the Eastern Conference Semis, GM Masai Ujiri said the team needs a “culture reset”, per the Canadian Press (via Sportsnet).

Ujiri added that free agent point guard Kyle Lowry is still in Toronto’s future plans:

It’s our job to try and get Kyle to come back and do it the best way that we possibly can. We want him back, he has been a huge part of the success here.

Regarding their disappointing performance against the Cavaliers, Ujiri said:

I sometimes feel like that wasn’t our team that we saw out there. We are going to hold everybody accountable because we need to. We need to figure it out.

Thoughts?

