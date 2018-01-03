Had you plugged LaVar Ball‘s name into Google’s search engine Tuesday morning, you would have been led to believe that he was the NBA’s founder.

The tech giant moved quickly to fix the hilarious glitch.

Google searches for “NBA founder” yielded LaVar Ball, company not sure how it happened https://t.co/uC0l5Mi4Tl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2018

Ball, father to Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo and creator of the Big Baller Brand, is now appropriately listed as a “media personality.”

