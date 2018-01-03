Had you plugged LaVar Ball‘s name into Google’s search engine Tuesday morning, you would have been led to believe that he was the NBA’s founder.
The tech giant moved quickly to fix the hilarious glitch.
Google searches for “NBA founder” yielded LaVar Ball, company not sure how it happened https://t.co/uC0l5Mi4Tl
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2018
Ball, father to Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo and creator of the Big Baller Brand, is now appropriately listed as a “media personality.”
Per ESPN:
“Clearly we dropped the ball,” a Google spokesperson told ESPN. “We’re taking a timeout to huddle around the issue and expect to rebound soon.”
No one person is given credit for starting the NBA. Lawyer Maurice Podoloff was the first commissioner (1946 to 1949), and Syracuse Nationals owner Danny Biasone helped popularize the game with the invention of the 24-second shot clock in 1954.
LaVar Ball was born 13 years later in 1967.
