Heat guard Goran Dragic will replace the injured Kevin Love in the 2018 All-Star Game, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

This will be Dragic’s first All-Star appearance. He is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists to lead a 29-22 Miami team.

