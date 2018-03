Celtics forward Gordon Hayward recently discussed his rehab and broke down film of teammates Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum with ESPN. Peep the video above.

The 28-year-old Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury on the opening night of this season. Last year, he averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, earning All-Star honors for the first time.

