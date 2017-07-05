Gordon Hayward is officially joining the Boston Celtics, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $128 million pact.
Sources: Gordon Hayward agrees to $128M max deal with Celtics. @ShamsCharania report. https://t.co/CKB1xcHghd
— The Vertical (@TheVertical) July 5, 2017
Hayward’s deal is said to include a player option in the fourth year.
The 27-year-old met with the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat before deciding to relocate to Beantown.
Per Yahoo:
Hayward was an All-Star this past season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz, elevating the franchise to a Western Conference contender in 2016-17.
He will be a key piece of the the Celtics’ core moving forward, providing All-Star Isaiah Thomas and forward Al Horford with one of the elite wing players in the league.
Hayward was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Butler, where he played for Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
