Gordon Hayward is officially joining the Boston Celtics, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $128 million pact.

Hayward’s deal is said to include a player option in the fourth year.

The 27-year-old met with the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat before deciding to relocate to Beantown.

Per Yahoo:

Hayward was an All-Star this past season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz, elevating the franchise to a Western Conference contender in 2016-17.

He will be a key piece of the the Celtics’ core moving forward, providing All-Star Isaiah Thomas and forward Al Horford with one of the elite wing players in the league.

Hayward was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Butler, where he played for Celtics coach Brad Stevens.