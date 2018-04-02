Gordon Hayward Runs For First Time Since Ankle Injury

by April 02, 2018
117

Celtics All-Star forward Gordon Hayward appears to be making significant progress in his rehab.

On Monday morning, The Player’s Tribune shared a video of Hayward doing some jogging on his own power for the first time since his injury:

Hayward, 28, suffered his horrific ankle fracture on opening night of the 2017-18 season. The team has been insistent that he will not be returning for the playoffs.

