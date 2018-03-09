Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

Gordon Hayward says “the hope is still there” for a return to the Boston Celtics this season.

On Friday, Hayward said he’s progressing well in his rehab, but is only focused on getting better day-to-day.

Do you still hope to come back this season? Hayward: “The hope is still there. It’s something where I’m really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we’re getting toward the end of the year. “It’s something I’m still working for, but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

RELATED:

Gordon Hayward Cleared To Take Jump Shots in New Training Video