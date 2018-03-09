Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

by March 09, 2018
249
gordon hayward celtics return

Gordon Hayward says “the hope is still there” for a return to the Boston Celtics this season.

On Friday, Hayward said he’s progressing well in his rehab, but is only focused on getting better day-to-day.

Do you still hope to come back this season?

Hayward: “The hope is still there. It’s something where I’m really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we’re getting toward the end of the year.

“It’s something I’m still working for, but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

RELATED:
Gordon Hayward Cleared To Take Jump Shots in New Training Video

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

1 day ago
6,355
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Describes Mentorship from Kobe Bryant

2 days ago
1,431
marcus smart fined james harden
NBA

Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden

3 days ago
1,282
isaiah thomas lakers celtics
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Says 2018 Lakers Similar To 2015 Celtics

4 days ago
4,254
NBA

Kyrie Irving Learned About Trade To Celtics While Filming ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

4 days ago
1,306
NBA

Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

6 days ago
717

TRENDING


Most Recent
michael carter-williams torn labrum

Michael Carter-Williams Out For Season With Torn Labrum

26 mins ago
27
michael beasley best

Michael Beasley: ‘I Want To Prove That I’m The Best’

51 mins ago
186

LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

1 hour ago
90
gordon hayward celtics return

Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

1 hour ago
249

Duke Commit R.J. Barrett Wins 2018 HS Naismith Player of the Year Award

2 hours ago
1,487