Gordon Hayward Suffered a Rehab Setback

Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge reports that injured swingman Gordon Hayward had a setback in his rehab from surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and broken tibia.

Danny Ainge told @985TheSportsHub Gordon Hayward had a setback in his rehab for a couple weeks about a month ago. "We were progressing a little bit too fast, we thought." #Celtics still aren't planning to have him this year, to no surprise. He's still not on the basketball court. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 15, 2018

Ainge says the rehab was “progressing a little bit too fast.”

Hayward remains hopeful about suiting up again this season, though Boston’s braintrust has insisted that 27-year-old will not be playing until 2018-19.

