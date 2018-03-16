Gordon Hayward Suffered a Rehab Setback

Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge reports that injured swingman Gordon Hayward had a setback in his rehab from surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and broken tibia.
Danny Ainge told @985TheSportsHub Gordon Hayward had a setback in his rehab for a couple weeks about a month ago. "We were progressing a little bit too fast, we thought." #Celtics still aren't planning to have him this year, to no surprise. He's still not on the basketball court.
— Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 15, 2018
Ainge says the rehab was “progressing a little bit too fast.”
Hayward remains hopeful about suiting up again this season, though Boston’s braintrust has insisted that 27-year-old will not be playing until 2018-19.
Per 98.5 The Sports Hub:
“He’s doing great,” Ainge said of Hayward. “He’s had one setback – for a couple of weeks, maybe a month and a half ago. We were progressing a little bit too fast, we thought. But other than that, his work ethic and his determination has been amazing.
“I don’t want to get people’s hopes up. He’s still not back on the basketball court, and we have a month left in the regular season. So he’s got a ways to go, but we’re excited about his progress and his determination.”