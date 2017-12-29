As he recovers from a devastating ankle injury, Gordon Hayward watches clips of Paul George as daily motivation.

B/R Mag’s Tom Haberstroh describes Hayward’s routine of watching highlights of George as “a reassurance of what’s possible.”

Gordon Hayward has been bingeing Paul George highlights as part of the mental recovery from his ugly injury https://t.co/hehfaNJw0A pic.twitter.com/KdXDyteRlS

Gordon Hayward’s iPad holds 500 clips of Paul George playing basketball. His trainer (Smeathers) and Boston video coordinators put them there. None of the clips come from pre-injury George.

All show George’s play following his return to the NBA after a horrific incident while playing with Team USA in 2014, in which he landed on the stanchion in Las Vegas and snapped his leg.

As fate would have it, Hayward witnessed that firsthand just a few feet away on the Team USA bench. Hayward watches these clips every day for positive reinforcement, a reminder that he can do this, a reassurance of what’s possible.