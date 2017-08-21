The NBA, in response to an accusation from the Greek basketball federation, says it had nothing to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing in the Eurobasket tournament.

NBA denies Greek basketball federation claim of a plot to keep Giannis from playing in Eurobasket. Statement: pic.twitter.com/bPF526buCW — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 20, 2017

The Greek Freak says he is suffering from a knee injury.

The All-Star forward’s new four-year, $100 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks begins in September.

Per the AP: