Greg Monroe says he was “blindsided” when the Milwaukee Bucks shipped him to Phoenix in exchange for Eric Bledsoe this week.

The veteran big man knows he may not be with the rebuilding Suns for long, and says he’s prepared for anything.

Monroe, 27, is in the final year of his deal.

Per ESPN: