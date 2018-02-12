Greg Oden To Participate In BIG3 Draft Combine

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden will take part in the Big3 Draft Combine ahead of the 2018 season, the league announced on Monday.

SPLASH ALERT 💦 The 30-year-old former number one pick out of Ohio State hopes to return to the court this Summer! Oden is ready to turn heads at the BIG3 Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/fGQPB4PhIQ — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 12, 2018

Oden, who has been plagued by several knee injuries, appeared in just three NBA seasons, averaging 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds for his career. He last played professionally in 2016 for the Jiangsu Dragons in China.

