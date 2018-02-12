Greg Oden To Participate In BIG3 Draft Combine

by Alex Squadron February 12, 2018

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden will take part in the Big3 Draft Combine ahead of the 2018 season, the league announced on Monday.

Oden, who has been plagued by several knee injuries, appeared in just three NBA seasons, averaging 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds for his career. He last played professionally in 2016 for the Jiangsu Dragons in China.

RELATED
Kevin Durant: Greg Oden Not a Bust

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Allen Iverson Apologizes for Skipping Big 3 Game

6 months ago
NBA

Allen Iverson Skips Big 3 Game

7 months ago
NBA

Kevin Durant: Greg Oden Not a Bust

1 year ago
NBA

Greg Oden: ‘I’ll Be Remembered as the Biggest Bust in NBA History’

1 year ago
Other News

Greg Oden On His Career: ‘It’s Over’

1 year ago
NBA

WATCH: Greg Oden Puts Up Double-Double In China Debut

2 years ago

TRENDING