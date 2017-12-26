Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spends considerable time and money working with charities and nonprofits—most of which goes under-publicized.

Speaking to reporters before the Spurs took on the Nets on Tuesday, Popovich explained why he gives back.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked why he thinks it’s important to give back to the community: “Because we’re rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you’re an a– if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.” — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) December 27, 2017

