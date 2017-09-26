Gregg Popovich is embarrassed by Donald Trump’s presidency, and says the USA has become a global laughing stock.

Gregg Popovich: "Our country is an embarrassment in the world" https://t.co/8XRVKnsHfp — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) September 25, 2017

Pop was bemused by Trump angrily telling the NBA champion Golden State Warriors they were no longer welcome at the White House.

The legendary coach says race in America remains “the elephant in the room.”

Per The Express-News:

“Our country is an embarrassment in the world,” Popovich said. Popovich chuckled when asked about President Donald Trump rescinding the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ invitation to the White House. “I thought it was comical that it was rescinded because they weren’t going to go anyway,” Popovich said. “It’s like a sixth grader is going to have a party in his backyard and he finds out somebody might not come, so he disinvites them. Although it’s disgusting, it’s also comical.” Popovich once again called race “the elephant in the room” and said that white privilege needs to be talked about. “Unless it is talked about constantly it is not going to get better,” Popovich said. “…There has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change.”

Related

Gregg Popovich Blasts Donald Trump