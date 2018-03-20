Gregg Popovich: ‘It’s Been a Frustrating Season’

Until their recent hot streak, the Spurs appeared in danger of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 1997, and head coach Gregg Popovich admits that it has been a season full of frustration in San Antonio.

Pop, though, says the Spurs have rallied together in the face of adversity.

Kawhi Leonard has missed 62 of 71 games, and it remains unclear if he will re-join the team in time for a final playoff push.

Pop was asked if there was a point of no return for when to bring back Kawhi Leonard: "No, why would we do that?" — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) March 20, 2018

