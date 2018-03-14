Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard Not Ready to Return

Kawhi Leonard “needs a little bit more work” before he can re-join the Spurs’ lineup, reports head coach Gregg Popovich.

Pop told reporters Tuesday that the two-time NBA All-Star is frustrated that he can’t hoop just yet for San Antonio, which has dropped to 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

On the Kawhi’s front, Popovich said he’s still not cleared from his medical team. Once that occurs, they’ll talk more about a return. #Spurs — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) March 13, 2018

Popovich on watching Kawhi’s workout as he attempts to comeback: “I’ve see him working out. He needs a little bit more work.” #Spurs #NBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) March 13, 2018

Leonard’s medical team hasn’t given him the green light as he continues to rehab from a lingering right quadriceps tendinopathy injury, which caused him to miss the first 27 games of the season.

Per the Express-News: