Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return

by March 01, 2018
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard is working hard in his recovery from a nagging right quad injury.

Leonard’s lengthy rehab created considerable drama in San Antonio, but Pop says the 26-year-old star “wants to get back.”

Leonard is reportedly aiming to suit up again this month.

Per The Express-News:

Leonard has been working out at the Spurs practice facility after spending three weeks rehabbing his injured right quad in New York.

“He’s doing what he’s supposed to do,” Popovich said.

“He’s working hard at it. He wants to get back, and when and if he feels like he is ready to go, he will be there.”

