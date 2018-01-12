Gregg Popovich isn’t sweating LaVar Ball‘s often critical opinion of Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Pop joined a chorus of coaches who spoke out in the aftermath of Lonzo Ball‘s father telling the media that Walton had lost his young team.

“It’s a situation that’s going to take some time,” Pop said. “It’s a process and it certainly doesn’t need any outside chatter from people who don’t have a clue and haven’t gotten over themselves.” https://t.co/iXxBP5pKAE

Popovich says Walton “inherently understands the game.”

Per the OC Register:

“I think the first thing to look at is the substance and gravitas of the source that speaks,” Popovich said before his Spurs faced the Lakers. “And just stopping at that point would tell you you don’t need to listen or go any further. It’s just another fan in the peanut gallery with an opinion, which is meaningless.”

Popovich’s dismissal of Ball came in response to a question about recent comments from the father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball that Walton had lost the support of Lakers players.

“Luke has been schooled in this game since he was a little kid,” Popovich said. “He doesn’t even know what he knows probably, just by osmosis. Whether it was living at home or in school as a player, he’s had tremendous experience.

“As a player he wasn’t the best athlete in the world, but those are the guys that sometimes understand the game better, it comes a little tougher. They understand what wins and loses, what they have to do to get an advantage, and really understand the game. Which he does.”